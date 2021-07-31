Insights Network Tops One Day Trading Volume of $319.00 (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded up 22.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. Insights Network has a market capitalization of $5.98 million and approximately $319.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Insights Network has traded up 30.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Insights Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0304 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Insights Network

Insights Network (CRYPTO:INSTAR) is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 286,391,173 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Insights Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

