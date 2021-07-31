Insperity (NSP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. Insperity had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 271.01%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Insperity’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Insperity to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Insperity stock opened at $99.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. Insperity has a 12 month low of $61.54 and a 12 month high of $99.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.85%.

NSP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Roth Capital increased their target price on Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Insperity in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.90.

In related news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $1,435,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,647.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James D. Allison sold 5,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $442,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,273,189.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,658 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,341 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

