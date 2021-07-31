Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target Increased to C$193.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$190.00 to C$193.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

IFC has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James reissued a strong-buy rating and issued a C$180.00 target price on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$177.00 to C$178.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$207.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Cormark set a C$168.21 price objective on shares of Intact Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intact Financial currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$189.14.

Shares of IFC opened at C$170.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$29.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.49. Intact Financial has a one year low of C$131.94 and a one year high of C$173.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$168.36.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.29 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$3.05 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intact Financial will post 10.5699988 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$159.81, for a total value of C$127,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$502,922.07.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

