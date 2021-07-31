Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:IART)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Integra LifeSciences in a report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now expects that the life sciences company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.76. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.36.

IART opened at $72.39 on Friday. Integra LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $42.12 and a fifty-two week high of $77.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.90.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.63%.

In related news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 5,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $400,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the first quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 2,703.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.