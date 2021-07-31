Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.710-$0.740 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $382 million-$389 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $389.25 million.Integra LifeSciences also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.980-$3.050 EPS.

NASDAQ:IART opened at $72.39 on Friday. Integra LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $42.12 and a 12-month high of $77.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.90.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 13.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IART shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Integra LifeSciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Integra LifeSciences has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.36.

In other news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 5,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $400,125.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

