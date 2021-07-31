Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.800-$4.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $73.50 billion-$73.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $72.94 billion.Intel also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.100-$1.100 EPS.

INTC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.72. 16,465,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,780,964. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.61. Intel has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.81.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Intel stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,045 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

