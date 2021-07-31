Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.91 EPS

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $0.91, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intercept Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ICPT traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.28. The company had a trading volume of 426,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,839. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.74. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $13.88 and a 12 month high of $55.59. The company has a market cap of $573.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.56.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.32.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

