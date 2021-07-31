International Paper (NYSE:IP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

International Paper (NYSE:IP) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. International Paper had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.33%.

Shares of NYSE:IP traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.76. 3,464,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,175,511. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $33.92 and a fifty-two week high of $65.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.21%.

In related news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $560,108.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Argus upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.17.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

