International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,930 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of International Paper worth $16,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in International Paper by 1.6% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in International Paper by 0.3% in the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 61,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in International Paper by 2.3% in the first quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 9,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Paper by 16.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on IP. KeyCorp raised their price objective on International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Argus upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.17.

In other news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $560,108.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

International Paper stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.76. 3,464,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,175,511. International Paper has a 52-week low of $33.92 and a 52-week high of $65.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.28.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.33%. Equities research analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 73.21%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

