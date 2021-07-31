Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intertek Group plc provides assurance, testing, inspection and certification solutions. It serves laboratories and offices. Intertek Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group upgraded Intertek Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Friday, May 28th. Cheuvreux raised Intertek Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Intertek Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.00.

IKTSY stock opened at $72.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 0.62. Intertek Group has a 1 year low of $71.17 and a 1 year high of $87.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.34.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $1.4463 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 1.79%. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.30%.

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

