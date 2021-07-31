IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 394,600 shares, an increase of 134.2% from the June 30th total of 168,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, VP Michael Geraci sold 5,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $115,665.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in IntriCon by 316.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IntriCon during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of IntriCon by 61.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of IntriCon by 158.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of IntriCon by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. 67.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of IIN opened at $24.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.24. IntriCon has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $28.16.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $31.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.57 million. IntriCon had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 0.15%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IntriCon will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IntriCon Company Profile

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

