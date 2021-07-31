Intrust Bank NA Acquires 387 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Novartis were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 72.0% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 13,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 5,778 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 29.6% during the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 43,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Novartis by 4,088.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 201,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,237,000 after purchasing an additional 196,839 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.9% in the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 176,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.8% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 98,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,383,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

Shares of NVS opened at $92.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $211.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a one year low of $77.04 and a one year high of $98.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

