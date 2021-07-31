Intrust Bank NA Acquires 64 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,133 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 22.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 84.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 192 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on Autodesk from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.05.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $321.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.83 and a 12 month high of $322.68. The stock has a market cap of $70.65 billion, a PE ratio of 55.08, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.33.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

