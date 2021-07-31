Intrust Bank NA Boosts Stock Position in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA owned 0.06% of The Gorman-Rupp worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its stake in The Gorman-Rupp by 226.4% during the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 59,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 41,211 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gorman-Rupp during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 130,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,325,000 after acquiring an additional 31,512 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial boosted its position in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 13,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gorman-Rupp during the 1st quarter worth about $490,000. 53.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GRC opened at $35.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $932.58 million, a PE ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 0.54. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $37.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.23.

The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 8.09%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%.

Separately, TheStreet raised The Gorman-Rupp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

The Gorman-Rupp Company Profile

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

