Intrust Bank NA Decreases Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Intrust Bank NA cut its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,130 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,990 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 78,186 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $11,228,000 after buying an additional 9,984 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,160 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $833,572.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,723,940.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.60, for a total value of $10,052,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,473.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 127,837 shares of company stock worth $18,243,474. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $156.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.41.

EA stock opened at $143.96 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.15 and a 1 year high of $150.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.89. The stock has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

