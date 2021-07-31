Intrust Bank NA Reduces Stock Holdings in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Intrust Bank NA reduced its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 14.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRAH. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PRA Health Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 1,078.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 884 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRAH. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist downgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (down from $196.00) on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.67.

Shares of PRA Health Sciences stock opened at $165.21 on Friday. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.00 and a 1 year high of $175.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.50. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 50.52 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $933.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.45 million. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PRA Health Sciences news, CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 14,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.28, for a total value of $2,454,868.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,601,375.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 17,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total transaction of $2,865,947.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,970,779.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 617,348 shares of company stock valued at $104,071,302. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

Further Reading: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH).

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.