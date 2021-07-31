Intrust Bank NA Sells 6,011 Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Intrust Bank NA lessened its position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 46.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,011 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNN. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 1,622.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Smith & Nephew in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SNN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smith & Nephew presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

NYSE SNN opened at $40.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.02. Smith & Nephew plc has a twelve month low of $34.29 and a twelve month high of $46.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

