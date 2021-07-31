Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, an increase of 41.9% from the June 30th total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, May 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $467.83.

In related news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total value of $70,360,821.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 517,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,330,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.67, for a total transaction of $2,158,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,827,690.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,677 shares of company stock valued at $73,737,829. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at about $3,202,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 27.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at about $1,052,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.4% in the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,311 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,163,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.1% in the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 18,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

INTU traded up $4.46 on Friday, hitting $529.97. 905,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,030. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $484.56. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $295.37 and a fifty-two week high of $532.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

