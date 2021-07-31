Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR) Stake Lowered by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.28% of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PSR opened at $108.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.21. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $77.51 and a 12-month high of $108.93.

PowerShares U.S. Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks high total return by investing in securities of companies that are principally engaged in the United States Real Estate industry and included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index. The Fund structures and selects its investments primarily from a universe of securities that are included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index at the time of purchase.

