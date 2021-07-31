Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter.

BSMS stock opened at $26.52 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares has a 1-year low of $25.40 and a 1-year high of $26.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.38.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were paid a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%.

