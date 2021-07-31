Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 25,185 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 905,837 shares.The stock last traded at $13.00 and had previously closed at $12.84.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund in the second quarter worth $50,000. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund in the first quarter worth $126,000. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DB Oil Fund during the first quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco DB Oil Fund during the first quarter valued at about $167,000.

PowerShares DB Oil Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund is a based on the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index). The Fund seeks to track the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

