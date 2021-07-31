Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) is Freedman Financial Associates Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the period. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF comprises 5.8% of Freedman Financial Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. owned 1.05% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF worth $7,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 723.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

NYSEARCA PWV traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $44.45. 13,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,102. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.66. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $32.56 and a twelve month high of $46.12.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

