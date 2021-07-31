Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 55.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,434 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $63.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.57. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.51 and a fifty-two week high of $63.40.

