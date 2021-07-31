Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM) Short Interest Up 52.4% in July

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 52.4% from the June 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF by 937.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF by 212.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 24,730 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF alerts:

Shares of PSCM traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.46. 25,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,976. Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $38.08 and a 52-week high of $69.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.167 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Materials Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Materials Index (Index). The Index is designed to measure the overall performance of common stocks of United States basic materials companies. These companies are principally engaged in the business of producing raw materials, including paper or wood products, chemicals, construction materials, and mining and metals.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.