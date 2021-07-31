Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on IAA (NYSE:IAA)

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 7,938 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,049% compared to the typical daily volume of 691 call options.

IAA stock opened at $60.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 1.72. IAA has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $66.85.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. IAA had a return on equity of 669.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $423.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that IAA will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IAA. Norges Bank bought a new position in IAA during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,360,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in IAA by 9.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,572,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,039 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in IAA by 5,426.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 849,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,854,000 after acquiring an additional 834,357 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in IAA by 33.9% during the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,307,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,222,000 after acquiring an additional 583,958 shares during the period. Finally, Port Capital LLC increased its stake in IAA by 87.9% during the first quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 1,059,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,439,000 after acquiring an additional 495,799 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

