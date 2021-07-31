Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 2,079 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 3,253% compared to the typical volume of 62 call options.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSEM. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at about $19,728,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,003,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $18,436,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $14,610,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $13,375,000. 55.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $27.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.52. Tower Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $17.61 and a 52-week high of $34.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $347.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Tower Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.