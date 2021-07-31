ironSource Ltd. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share (NYSE:IS)

ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of ironSource in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang forecasts that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ironSource’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on IS. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on ironSource in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on ironSource in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on ironSource in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ironSource in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ironSource in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.33.

Shares of ironSource stock opened at $8.53 on Thursday. ironSource has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $11.25.

About ironSource

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

