IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP) Short Interest Update

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 42.6% from the June 30th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of IRCP stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $2.48. The company had a trading volume of 270,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,026. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.12 million, a PE ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.70. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a 12 month low of $1.54 and a 12 month high of $3.66.

Get IRSA Propiedades Comerciales alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were paid a $0.9539 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 37.74%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales Company Profile

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA operates as an investment arm of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA Alto Palermo SA engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, leasing, management, and operation of shopping centers, as well as residential and commercial complexes in Argentina. As of June 30, 2007, it owned and operated ten shopping centers covering a total of 264,995 square meters in Argentina, including six in the Buenos Aires metropolitan area and four in the provinces of Cordoba, Mendoza, Salta, and Santa Fe; and a condominium called Torres de Abasto located in front of the Abasto Shopping Center in Buenos Aires.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for IRSA Propiedades Comerciales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRSA Propiedades Comerciales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.