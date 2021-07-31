iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,700 shares, an increase of 129.3% from the June 30th total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of USXF stock opened at $37.15 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $26.78 and a 12 month high of $37.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 46.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,635,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,396,000 after purchasing an additional 839,979 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 107.0% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 148,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,938,000 after acquiring an additional 76,964 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 185.8% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 122,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 79,956 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 54.6% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 115,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 40,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth $1,855,000.

