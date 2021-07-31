iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Holdings Trimmed by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 81.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,565,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,550,000 after buying an additional 2,939,941 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $83,145,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $59,371,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 786.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,300,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,008 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,674,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,683,000 after purchasing an additional 527,179 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $22.71 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $14.27 and a 1-year high of $34.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.80.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

