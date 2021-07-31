iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 77,155 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,673,661 shares.The stock last traded at $90.27 and had previously closed at $89.96.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.65.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EWY. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the first quarter worth $99,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the first quarter worth $124,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the first quarter worth $125,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter worth $208,000.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

