iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD) Stock Price Up 1%

iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD)’s stock price rose 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $48.97 and last traded at $48.85. Approximately 119,851 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 245,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.37.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concentrum Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $448,000. Cumberland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,070,000. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 45,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

