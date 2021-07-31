iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Acquired by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TIP. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,377,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,808,318,000 after buying an additional 1,751,808 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $166,137,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,511,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,219,000 after purchasing an additional 989,433 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 217.4% in the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 480,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,608,000 after purchasing an additional 889,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 59.3% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 746,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,716,000 after purchasing an additional 277,844 shares during the last quarter.

TIP stock opened at $130.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.12. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $123.51 and a 12 month high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

