iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) is Avondale Wealth Management’s 6th Largest Position

Avondale Wealth Management cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 283,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 7.0% of Avondale Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of GOVT stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $26.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,978,569 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.60.

