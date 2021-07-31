iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Acquired by Prosperity Planning Inc.

Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of GOVT stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,978,569 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.60.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.