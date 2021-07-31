Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.89. Itaú Corpbanca shares last traded at $3.79, with a volume of 9,362 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.28.

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $458.59 million during the quarter. Itaú Corpbanca had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 44.51%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITCB. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Itaú Corpbanca by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Itaú Corpbanca during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Itaú Corpbanca during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Itaú Corpbanca during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Itaú Corpbanca by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 133,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 10,420 shares during the period. 0.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itaú Corpbanca Company Profile

ItaÃº Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits, and bankers' drafts; and provides commercial, mortgage, consumer, and contingent loans.

