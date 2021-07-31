Itiquira Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:ITQRU) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on August 3rd

Itiquira Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:ITQRU) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, August 3rd. Itiquira Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 4th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ITQRU opened at $10.01 on Friday. Itiquira Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $10.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Itiquira Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Itiquira Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Itiquira Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000.

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

