Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Hits New 12-Month High at $59.24

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $59.24 and last traded at $59.17, with a volume of 14972 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.84.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, raised their price objective on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Jabil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.63.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.02. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

Jabil declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 2,735 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $158,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,866,844. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 7,117 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $384,318.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,853 shares in the company, valued at $9,334,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,009,548. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,094,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $630,853,000 after purchasing an additional 589,775 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Jabil by 8.8% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,899,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,414,000 after purchasing an additional 314,750 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Jabil by 27.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,206,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,230,000 after purchasing an additional 695,900 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Jabil by 8.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,135,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,401,000 after purchasing an additional 166,718 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Jabil by 6.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,908,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,553,000 after purchasing an additional 123,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil (NYSE:JBL)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

