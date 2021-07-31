Jane Street Group LLC Has $452,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 93.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,164 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMLV. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 2,818.7% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,065,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,434 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $21,314,000. Verde Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 380,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,909,000 after buying an additional 20,409 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at $6,984,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 27.8% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after buying an additional 26,242 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA XMLV opened at $54.66 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $40.25 and a one year high of $55.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.