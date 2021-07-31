Jane Street Group LLC Makes New Investment in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 24.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the first quarter worth $234,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in TriNet Group during the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TNET shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. William Blair began coverage on TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.92 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of NYSE:TNET opened at $82.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.91 and a 1-year high of $87.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.42.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.75. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 44.94%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,666 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total value of $923,363.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,261,804.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,536,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,958.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,467 shares of company stock worth $6,633,831 over the last quarter. Insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

