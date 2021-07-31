Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 4,882 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG) by 56.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,882 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.31% of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Palladiem LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 36.8% during the first quarter. Palladiem LLC now owns 26,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 7,004 shares in the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 98,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 10,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 42,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF stock opened at $36.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.59. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a 12-month low of $31.50 and a 12-month high of $36.71.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.