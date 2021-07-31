Jane Street Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,371,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,232,000 after purchasing an additional 487,139 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,125,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,377,000 after buying an additional 138,310 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 971,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,083,000 after acquiring an additional 166,159 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 848,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,678,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $46,615,000.

VDE stock opened at $69.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.98. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $36.62 and a 12 month high of $79.49.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

