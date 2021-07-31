Jane Street Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 81.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,183 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Silgan were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 4,049 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 436,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,203,000 after buying an additional 10,918 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 359.6% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 21,649 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Silgan by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $433,158.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,752 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $205,001.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SLGN opened at $40.52 on Friday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.62 and a 52 week high of $44.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.75.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Silgan had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Silgan’s payout ratio is currently 18.30%.

SLGN has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

