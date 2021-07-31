Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 15,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Black Swift Group LLC increased its holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the period.

Get Global X Video Games & Esports ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HERO opened at $30.48 on Friday. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $37.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HERO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.