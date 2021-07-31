Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Price Target Increased to $57.50 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $51.00 to $57.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on JHG. Zacks Investment Research cut Janus Henderson Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup cut Janus Henderson Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.92.

JHG stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.84. 908,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,846. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.44. Janus Henderson Group has a 1-year low of $18.80 and a 1-year high of $42.72.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 22.81%. Equities research analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 2,760.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 1,836.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

