Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) Short Interest Update

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, a growth of 63.7% from the June 30th total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:JSMD traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.80. The stock had a trading volume of 5,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,632. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 1 year low of $49.29 and a 1 year high of $70.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 105.0% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 33.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter.

