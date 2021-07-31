Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) a €60.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FME. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.80 ($69.18) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €70.09 ($82.46).

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

FME stock opened at €66.54 ($78.28) on Friday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €55.18 ($64.92) and a 1-year high of €78.72 ($92.61). The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.74. The company has a market cap of $19.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €68.40.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.