Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Packaging Co. of America in a report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.86 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.95.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PKG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.20.

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $141.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.34. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $92.01 and a 52-week high of $156.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 878.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 48.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 88.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total transaction of $1,416,015.77. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,116,644.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 69.20%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.