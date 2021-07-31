Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Subsea 7 S.A.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SUBCY)

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Subsea 7 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.12. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Subsea 7’s FY2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Get Subsea 7 alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DNB Markets raised shares of Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a 87.00 price objective (down previously from 92.00) on shares of Subsea 7 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Subsea 7 to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, SEB Equities raised shares of Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Subsea 7 stock opened at $8.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Subsea 7 has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $11.49.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). Subsea 7 had a negative net margin of 28.37% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Subsea 7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subsea 7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.