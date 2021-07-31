Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Packaging Co. of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.40 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.11. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s FY2021 earnings at $8.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.61 EPS.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 17.85%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PKG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.20.

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $141.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.34. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $92.01 and a 12-month high of $156.54. The firm has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.20%.

In other news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total transaction of $1,416,015.77. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,572 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,644.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 39,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 16,373 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1,030.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

